By Trend

The first autograph session of pilots at Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix has taken place in Baku, Trend reports April 26.

The autograph session took place in the F1 Fan Zone at the Baku Seaside Boulevard.

During the session, pilots of teams Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari and Renault met the race fans and gave their autographs.

The next autograph sessions will be held April 27 and 28. Thus, on April 27, autograph session of pilots of teams Alfa Romeo and Mercedes will be held, while on April 28, autograph session of pilots of teams Williams, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas and Toro Rosso will take place.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

