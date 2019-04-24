By Trend

UEFA today welcomed the decision by the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan to amend the current e-visa system (www.evisa.gov.az), abolishing the requirement on HIV/hepatitis confirmation, Trend reports with the reference to UEFA's website.

"The move follows a request made by UEFA on behalf of fans who will travel to the UEFA Europa League final, to be held in Baku on 29 May", reads the statements published on the website.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz