By Trend

Baku is a very lucky platform for Belarusian athletes, Gennady Ahramovich, Belarusian ambassador to Azerbaijan, said after the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku Feb. 17.

“I always say that I come with pleasure to the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijan is able to create a special atmosphere of the sports festival. The fact that Belarusian athletes always perform successfully here is a great pleasure for me. It is especially pleasing that on the eve of the Second European Games to be held in Minsk, this once again shows the readiness of our team. I always say that Baku is a talisman, a very lucky platform for Belarusian athletes," the diplomat said.

Ahramovich stressed that relations between the two countries in the field of sports are developing successfully.

“I think that the relations of friendship and cooperation in all areas between our peoples are also transmitted to sports fields, and this makes me very happy. Belarusian and Azerbaijani athletes constantly participate in all competitions held in the arenas of the two countries,” he added.

The ambassador noted that he plans to meet with Belarusian gymnasts today and thank them for their good performance.

“I also want to express my deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for the invaluable experience that they shared with us in the preparation process for the Second European Games. This is valuable,” the Belarusian ambassador to Azerbaijan stressed.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling has been held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.

---

