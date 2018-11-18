By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli (29,646 points), performing as part of mixed pairs competitions, grabbed silver at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Russian gymnasts Kirill Startsev and Victoria Aksenova (29,663 points) ranked first, Belarusian athletes Artur Belyakov and Olga Melnik (28,942 points) ranked third.

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan was represented by the Bronze medallists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov competed for the best places within the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older competed within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz