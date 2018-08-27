By Naila Huseynli

National gymnast performed in the competitions for the 17th traditional Gracia Cup which was held in Budapest with the organization of Hungarian Artistic Gymnastics Federation.

The national teams of the U.S., Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Luxemburg, Croatia, Slovakia, Egypt, Czech Republic, Austria, Spain, Israel, Romania, Italy, Malaysia, Korea, Republic of Korea and Brazil also participated along with Hungary in the competitions.

Mina Abbasova, an eight-year-old gymnast, who represented Azerbaijan at the competition, reached the highest step of the honorary podium, leaving behind peers with big points in multi-race competitions.



Mina, who previously performed under the flag of Hungary, won the next gold medal under the Azerbaijani flag. The second place was taken by Ukrainian representative and the third place was taken by Russian gymnast.

Mina, born in Baku in 2010, is temporarily residing in Budapest in connection with her parents' work.

The young gymnast, who was distinguished by her brilliant performances at all international competitions, started her sports career at the age of five. Mina Abbasova successfully participated in many international competitions in Germany, Serbia, Croatia, Italy and Slovenia. She is engaged in gymnastics for two years at the "Russian RG Sport" club in Budapest.

She also took first place in Gracia Cup in 2016. So far, Mina has claimed the best title in many competitions around the world.

---

