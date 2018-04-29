Trend:

Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Thirteen drivers out of twenty were able to pass the Finish lane.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku April 27.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.