Azernews.Az

Monday June 2 2025

Renault Korea's May sales jump 47.6 pct on strong demand

2 June 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)
Renault Korea's May sales jump 47.6 pct on strong demand

Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean subsidiary of Renault S.A., announced Tuesday that its sales soared by 47.6 percent in May compared to the same month last year, driven by strong demand for its vehicles both domestically and internationally, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more