"Flying taxis" appear in China in 2030

22 May 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese startup EHang is confident that in the next five years, “fixed-route flying taxis” will be a common sight in the skies over China. If the necessary infrastructure is developed in certain cities, the general public will be able to use these innovative vehicles, Azernews reports.

