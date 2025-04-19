Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Afghanistan shakes parts of Pakistan

19 April 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Pakistan’s northern border on Saturday morning, with tremors felt in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Residents in affected areas temporarily fled building as a result of the trembling..

The quake's epicentre was located 53 kilometres south-southwest of Ashkasham, Afghanistan, at 11:47 AM local time (0647 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor originated at a depth of 94 kilometres.

While no casualties or significant structural damage were immediately reported, the prolonged tremors - lasting nearly 30 seconds according to eyewitnesses - caused widespread alarm.

In Islamabad, office workers evacuated high-rise buildings as furniture shook and ceiling fans swayed.

In addition to major cities, reports confirmed that shaking was also experienced in areas such as Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Eyewitnesses said residents rushed outdoors, many reciting religious verses in fear.

In Lahore and surrounding areas, similar scenes unfolded, with people congregating in open spaces after the tremors.

The latest earthquake follows a series of recent seismic events in Pakistan. Earlier last week on April 12, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with the epicentre located about 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi at a shallow depth of 12 kilometres.

A day later, on Sunday afternoon April 14, a 4.1 - magnitude quake originating from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan caused tremors across northern Pakistan. Though no damage was reported, the quake led to brief panic, with residents in Islamabad and nearby areas evacuating buildings.

Later during the same week, a 5-6 magnitude earthquake jolted multiple cities in the early hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, and Chitral, prompting widespread alarm and forcing people outdoors in the middle of the night.