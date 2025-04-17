New generation of liquid robots create in South Korea

17 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean scientists, together with international colleagues, have developed a new generation of soft robots based on liquids. These robots can pass through metal rods, merge with other robots, and even move across water, Azernews reports.

Biological cells are known for their ability to change shape, divide, merge, and absorb other substances. Scientists have long tried to replicate these properties in artificial systems, but traditional rigid robots lack the flexibility to do so.

In this new study, the team created a “liquid” robot protected by a dense layer of hydrophobic (water-repellent) particles. This design gives it the plasticity of a liquid combined with the structural stability of a solid. The robot can withstand extreme compression and fully recover its shape after impact, such as falling or squeezing.

Experiments showed the robot can navigate through tight spaces, pick up and carry objects, and move both on solid ground and over water. Its movement is controlled using ultrasound waves.

This innovative model is designed for biomedical applications, such as targeted drug delivery, and could also be used in search-and-rescue operations in disaster zones. Researchers plan to further develop the robot and expand its potential capabilities, according to Science Advances.

Earlier in China, a clawed robot was developed for space mining. It features gripping mechanisms for anchoring in low-gravity environments and is equipped with wheels, allowing it to operate on both planetary and asteroid surfaces.

In the future, such liquid-based robots could even be miniaturized for internal medical procedures, performing tasks like microsurgery or diagnostics without invasive methods.