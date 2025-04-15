Kazakhstan starts supplying uranium to Czech Republic

15 April 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC and Czech energy company ČEZ, a.s. have signed a long-term contract in Prague for the supply of natural uranium concentrate from Kazakhstan for use in nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of Kazatomprom’s presence in the European energy market and reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading uranium producers.

Under the terms of the deal, over the next seven years, Kazakh uranium will supply approximately one-third of the uranium required for the production of Westinghouse fuel assemblies used at the Temelín Nuclear Power Plant, one of the Czech Republic's two major nuclear facilities. This cooperation is expected to enhance the Czech Republic’s energy security and support the continued development of nuclear energy as a clean, low-carbon source of electricity.

CEZ, a.s. is a major energy player in Central Europe and a key advocate for expanding nuclear energy capacity in the region. The company is actively working on modernizing its existing nuclear infrastructure and exploring new reactor technologies to meet future energy demands and climate targets.

This deal also underscores the growing importance of supply chain diversification in the global nuclear energy sector. With geopolitical tensions affecting uranium supplies from traditional markets, European energy companies are increasingly turning to Kazakhstan—a country that holds around 12% of the world’s uranium reserves and has been the world’s top uranium producer for over a decade.

Kazatomprom, known for its sustainable mining practices and strategic partnerships, continues to play a pivotal role in the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. The Czech Republic, in turn, views this partnership as a step toward reducing dependence on fossil fuels and ensuring long-term energy resilience.