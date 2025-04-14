Algeria expels 12 French diplomats amid rising diplomatic tensions

14 April 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Algeria ordered 12 French embassy officials to leave the country within 48 hours on Monday, escalating a growing diplomatic dispute with France. The move comes in response to the recent arrest of three Algerian nationals in France, including a consular official, suspected of involvement in the abduction of exiled Algerian influencer Amir Boukhors, known online as “Amir DZ,” Azernews reports via TurkiyeToday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the expulsions on Monday, calling the decision “unjustified” and urging Algeria to reverse the order. He warned that France would “respond immediately” if the expulsions proceed.

Fragile relations between Algeria and France continue

The incident has intensified already fragile relations between the two countries. French authorities charged the three Algerians last week in connection with Boukhors’ brief kidnapping in a Paris suburb in April 2024. Boukhors, a vocal critic of the Algerian government with over a million followers on TikTok, was granted political asylum in France in 2023.

Algiers has condemned the arrest of its consular official, arguing it violated diplomatic immunity and standard bilateral procedures. Algerian officials claim the arrest was politically motivated and aimed at undermining efforts to rebuild ties, including recent diplomatic outreach between Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Emmanuel Macron.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry has demanded the release of the detained diplomat and criticized France for ignoring multiple extradition requests for Boukhors, whom Algeria accuses of fraud and terrorism. The ministry warned that continued tensions could cause “severe damage” to bilateral relations.