Amazon disrupt launch of first batch of Kuiper Internet satellites

10 April 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket launch, carrying 27 Amazon Project Kuiper Internet satellites, has been delayed due to bad weather. The launch, which was initially scheduled to take place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, was postponed because of "stubborn cumulus clouds" and strong winds that made the conditions unsafe for liftoff, Azernews reports.

Amazon's ambitious plan to create its own constellation of Internet satellites in low-Earth orbit has been in development for several years. First unveiled six years ago, Project Kuiper aims to provide low-latency broadband Internet to underserved areas worldwide, including rural and remote regions. The company plans to offer reliable internet services to users, businesses, and government organizations through specialized ground terminals.

Amazon is expected to launch commercial services later this year as part of its efforts to compete directly with SpaceX and its Starlink network. Currently, Starlink dominates the satellite Internet market with about 8,000 satellites in orbit, and the company has established a strong presence, particularly among government clients. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has cultivated close relationships with political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, which has helped boost Starlink's visibility and influence in government contracts.

Amazon, however, is facing pressure to meet Federal Communications Commission (FCC) deadlines. The FCC expects that by July 2026, Amazon will have launched at least half of its planned satellites—around 1,618 satellites—into orbit. While the company’s timeline appears tight, Amazon has emphasized that after the first successful launch, the pace of deployments will significantly increase.

Amazon's Project Kuiper is part of a larger global push to provide high-speed internet to remote and rural areas, a goal shared by companies like SpaceX's Starlink and OneWeb. These satellite constellations are seen as a potential game-changer for global connectivity, helping to bridge the digital divide for millions of people worldwide.