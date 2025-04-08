Investment obligations of companies for investments in USA amount to $1.9 tr

8 April 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The total volume of investment commitments by private and foreign companies to inject capital into the U.S. economy has reached $1.9 trillion since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, Azernews reports.

Among the largest announced investments are $500 billion from Apple, $100 billion from telecommunications giant SoftBank, a similar amount from semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, $20 billion from shipping group CMA CGM, and $5 billion from automaker Stellantis.

However, a significant portion of these investments is at risk due to the escalating tariff conflict between the United States and several key trading partners, including China, India, the European Union, and South Korea.

According to estimates by the Capgemini Research Institute, American corporations plan to invest approximately $1.1 trillion in reshoring production facilities within the next three years, surpassing the 2024 target of $750 billion.

The trend of reshoring, where companies move manufacturing back to the U.S., has been gaining momentum in recent years. This shift is driven not only by tariffs and trade uncertainties but also by the desire for greater supply chain security and technological advancement. As a result, the U.S. is seeing a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, particularly in industries like semiconductors, which are crucial for modern technology and national security.