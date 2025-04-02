Greece to spend 25 billion euros on modernization of armed forces

2 April 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Greece has announced plans to allocate 25 billion euros as part of a comprehensive, multi-year defense strategy aimed at modernizing its armed forces. This move comes as the country continues its recovery from the 2009-2018 debt crisis, which resulted in years of austerity measures, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!