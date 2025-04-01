Finland's president urges Trump to set April 20 deadline for Ukraine ceasefire

1 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The president of Finland is urging President Trump to set a firm deadline of April 20 for Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News in London, following a weekend meeting with Trump in Florida, Alexander Stubb praised Trump's negotiation skills, stating that Trump is "probably the only person in the world who can mediate peace."

However, Stubb emphasized that the ceasefire negotiations should not be indefinite.

"We need a ceasefire, and we need a clear date for it," Stubb explained. "That date should be April 20."

April 20 will mark three months since Trump's inauguration and coincides with Orthodox Easter.

"If President Putin — the only one refusing the ceasefire despite support from the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine — doesn't comply, we should impose substantial sanctions from both the U.S. and Europe," Stubb added.

Although Trump has previously mentioned a "psychological deadline" for Russia to agree to a ceasefire, he has not provided an exact date.