Hyundai's $8 billion Metaplant opens in Georgia as Trump auto tariffs take effect

27 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Hyundai Motor Group officially opened its $7.6 billion Metaplant in Georgia on Wednesday, a move that will protect the company from looming tariff threats as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent levy on all imported cars, Azernews reports, citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

The 11.76 million-square-meter (126.58 million-square-foot) Metaplant, located in Bryan County, Georgia, is designed to help Hyundai significantly increase its U.S. production capacity. It is expected to produce roughly 1.2 million vehicles, which would account for about 70 percent of the company's total U.S. sales as of the previous year.

The facility includes a state-of-the-art automobile plant focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, a joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution, and an auto parts factory operated by Hyundai Mobis.

Currently, the plant’s capacity stands at 300,000 units annually, with future expansion plans to increase this to 500,000 units, surpassing the production capabilities of Hyundai's Alabama plant (360,000 units) and Kia’s Georgia plant (340,000 units).

Notably, Hyundai’s popular Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 9 models are already being produced at this new facility, reflecting the company’s shift toward electric mobility.

During the opening ceremony, Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, highlighted the significance of the plant for the company and the local community. “Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) not only showcases the group’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also reinforces our investment in relationships with our partners and the communities here in Georgia,” he said. The ceremony was attended by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, and CEO José Muñoz.

Chung further emphasized, “With the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at HMGMA, we are building the future of mobility with America, in America.”

Meanwhile, President Trump declared the implementation of a 25 percent tariff on all imported cars to the U.S. market, which is set to take effect on April 2. This move will likely impact a wide range of automakers, but Hyundai’s new Metaplant gives the company a strategic advantage by increasing its domestic production and mitigating the impact of the tariffs.

Hyundai’s aggressive push into electric vehicles (EVs) aligns with the growing shift in the automotive industry toward sustainable, zero-emission cars. The Ioniq 5, for example, has already won several awards for its design and innovation.