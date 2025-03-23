UN Human Rights Council to address concerns over North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia

23 March 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Foreign Office has issued a similar warning, advising that travelers could face arrest or deportation if they fail to comply with regulations, Azernews reports, citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over recent changes in US passport policy, including the suspension of provisions allowing transgender, intersex, and nonbinary individuals to update their gender markers.

US border crackdown

The updated guidance comes as the Trump administration implements stricter immigration controls, including tougher visa screening procedures and enhanced border enforcement.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced of a Canadian traveler and a British artist being detained at US entry points, adding to concerns that even those with valid documents may be at risk.

Germany’s Foreign Office has urged travelers to carry proof of return plans and be prepared for thorough questioning at the border. Those who encounter difficulties are advised to seek assistance from their respective embassies or the US Department of Homeland Security.