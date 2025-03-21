South Korea to offer visa-free entry to Chinese visitors to boost tourism

21 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea announced on Thursday that it will introduce a temporary visa exemption for Chinese visitors in the third quarter of the year to boost tourism, amid sluggish domestic demand and in anticipation of the Asia-Pacific summit later this year, Azernews reports.

The move follows China's decision last November to extend visa-free entry to nationals from South Korea and several other Asian and European countries for business, tourism, and family visits until the end of this year.

"We will introduce a temporary visa waiver for group tourists from China in the third quarter to accelerate the recovery in the number of Chinese visitors," said Choi Sang-mok, the country’s acting president.

This announcement comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which South Korea is scheduled to host in the fourth quarter of this year in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, renowned for its heritage tourism.

Last year, 16.4 million travelers visited South Korea, marking a 48% increase compared to the previous year, though this was still slightly below the pre-pandemic figure of 17.5 million in 2019. Chinese nationals made up the largest share, accounting for 28% of all visitors, according to government data.

Interestingly, nearly a third of these visitors were women in their 20s and 30s, a demographic heavily influenced by the global popularity of South Korean culture. The rise of K-pop, Korean dramas, and fashion has significantly shaped global trends, with many international tourists eager to experience the country’s vibrant cultural scene firsthand.

In a bid to capitalize on this cultural wave, South Korean authorities plan to launch new measures to attract more tourists. These include special tour packages featuring Korean food, skincare, and beauty products, which have been increasingly popular around the world. With these initiatives, South Korea aims to reach a target of 18.5 million visitors this year.

Despite these efforts, South Korea’s economic growth is expected to slow this year, with consumer spending remaining weak due to ongoing political uncertainty, exacerbated by the unexpected imposition of martial law last December. This uncertainty has also had an impact on foreign tourism, with some potential visitors wary of the political situation.

However, with efforts to boost tourism, South Korea remains hopeful that it can recover and surpass its pre-pandemic levels of international visitors in the coming years.