Pope Francis sends message from hospital, says he is ‘being tested’
Pope Francis, who remains under medical care in a Roman hospital, addressed followers of the Catholic faith in a written message on Sunday, acknowledging that he is going through a period of testing.
Azernews reports, citing the EFE agency, that the Pope expressed solidarity with those facing health struggles, stating: “I am being tested. I unite myself with my sick brothers and sisters, with those who are weak like me at this time. Our physical body is weak, but despite this, no one can forbid us to love, to dream, to dedicate ourselves to others with faith and hope.”
The Pope also praised the work of the hospital staff and extended prayers to the doctors treating him.
Francis, 88, was diagnosed with bronchitis in January, which later became chronic. On February 14, he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli clinic in Rome, where further tests revealed bilateral pneumonia.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!