Pope Francis sends message from hospital, says he is ‘being tested’

16 March 2025 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Francis, who remains under medical care in a Roman hospital, addressed followers of the Catholic faith in a written message on Sunday, acknowledging that he is going through a period of testing.

Azernews reports, citing the EFE agency, that the Pope expressed solidarity with those facing health struggles, stating: “I am being tested. I unite myself with my sick brothers and sisters, with those who are weak like me at this time. Our physical body is weak, but despite this, no one can forbid us to love, to dream, to dedicate ourselves to others with faith and hope.”

The Pope also praised the work of the hospital staff and extended prayers to the doctors treating him.

Francis, 88, was diagnosed with bronchitis in January, which later became chronic. On February 14, he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli clinic in Rome, where further tests revealed bilateral pneumonia.