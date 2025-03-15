Finland creates network of food stores operating in crisis situations

15 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Finland is expanding its food security measures by establishing a network of 300 food reserve stores that will remain operational even in the event of a power outage, Azernews reports.

These stores will provide access to food, and some will also offer fuel. In urban areas, they will be located no more than 50 km from consumers, while in rural areas, they will be within 150 km.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with retail chains. The Finnish State Emergency Supply Center (FBC) is financing the backup generators, while store owners are covering the additional costs. Measures are also in place to ensure the operation of payment and logistics systems.

Finland has a long-standing tradition of maintaining food reserves – state granaries have been in existence since 1726. Today, these reserves enable the country to sustain its food supply for up to nine months. FBC financing traditionally does not rely on the state budget but is funded through fees from electricity and fossil fuel consumption. However, with the transition to environmentally friendly energy, revenues to the reserve fund are decreasing, which has prompted the need to review the funding model.

The first group of food reserve stores will be operational by the end of this year, with the full deployment of the network expected by 2028.

This initiative comes at a time when many countries are reevaluating their food security strategies in response to global disruptions like climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical tensions. Finland's proactive approach to building a resilient food distribution system demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding its citizens' access to essentials, even during emergencies. Additionally, the emphasis on backup generators and continued support for sustainable energy highlights Finland’s dual focus on energy transition and national security.