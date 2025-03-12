Meeting with China, Russia and Iran on the nuclear issue held in Beijing

12 March 2025 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing with the participation of China, Russia, and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue, Azernews reports.

This was announced during a briefing by the official spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning.

"On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing with the participation of China, Russia, and Iran to address the Iranian nuclear issue, which will be chaired by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu," she said.

This trilateral meeting underscores the growing diplomatic engagement between these countries regarding the ongoing nuclear tensions in Iran. With global concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the involvement of China and Russia highlights their role in shaping the discourse around non-proliferation and the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Given the geopolitical weight of these three nations, the outcome of the meeting could have significant implications for regional stability and international diplomacy.