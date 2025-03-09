Musk suggests sanctioning top Ukrainian oligarchs to resolve Ukraine War

9 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

American businessman and curator of the U.S. Government's Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, stated that if sanctions were imposed on big Ukrainian businessmen, the conflict in Ukraine would come to an end, Azernews reports.

Musk shared his views on the matter in a post on the social media platform X. He responded to a user who called for the suspension of financial support to Ukraine, saying, "Impose sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially those with mansions in Monaco, and this will end immediately. That is the key to the puzzle."

Musk's statement highlights his belief that targeting the wealth and assets of Ukraine's influential oligarchs could lead to a quick resolution of the ongoing conflict.