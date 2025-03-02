US rejects UK efforts to revive minerals deal with Ukraine

2 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

British officials have failed to persuade the US administration to resume negotiations with Kyiv on a minerals deal that collapsed following a dispute between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to sources, Washington rejected the UK’s request, stating that the US leadership needed time to “cool down”. The sources also noted that the US administration specifically demanded that Zelensky publicly apologize for what transpired during the negotiations as a prerequisite for restoring relations.

The failed attempt to revive the deal highlights the ongoing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, despite broader Western support for Ukraine. It also underscores the complexities of geopolitical alliances, where personal disputes between leaders can directly impact economic and strategic agreements.