As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had his contentious talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, an interesting tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron caught the attention of many.

"Russia is the aggressor."

With this simple yet powerful statement, Macron not only expressed his unwavering support for Zelensky but also called on all Europeans and Americans to stand by Ukraine in its fight. Macron’s message was clear: the struggle of Ukraine is not just about defending its borders but about safeguarding the security of Europe as a whole. His tweet came at a critical moment when Trump’s diplomatic overtures to Russia raised doubts about the future of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Macron’s post subtly countered Trump’s position, reinforcing the idea that Ukraine must continue its resistance against Russia, even as the U.S. explores potential negotiations with the Kremlin. The French president underscored that Ukraine's security is intrinsically linked to European security, a sentiment that contrasts sharply with Trump’s more transactional approach to the conflict.

Whereas Trump has suggested that negotiating with Russia might be the key to ending the war, Macron's message reinforces the belief that Ukraine's fight is part of a broader geopolitical struggle—one that involves the stability and security of Europe at large. This divergence in approaches highlights the different strategies being employed by Western leaders, with Macron calling for a unified front to combat Russian aggression while Trump’s focus remains on securing a deal, sometimes at Ukraine’s expense.