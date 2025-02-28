Trump criticizes Zelensky’s approach to security: 'You’re Gambling with the Future'"

28 February 2025 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

"You've been at a disadvantage since the war started. You should be grateful. People are dying, you don't have enough troops. You're not in a better position. You don't have the cards right now... With us, you started playing the cards, but you don't have them right now. You're gambling with the lives of millions of people... You're gambling with World War III," Trump added.

Trump's criticism came after Zelensky raised the issue of Ukraine's need for security guarantees and suggested that Kyiv be more actively involved in the negotiation process.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian president said the country needs more than a ceasefire, as Russia has violated similar agreements.