SpaceX launches Athena lander for lunar exploration

27 February 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Athena landing module from Intuitive Machines to the Moon, Azernews reports.

The launch took place at 19:16 local time (04:16 Baku time on February 27) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Athena module is expected to land on the Moon on March 6 and operate on its surface for about 10 Earth days.

As part of the IM-2 mission, the lander will carry key scientific instruments, including cameras, a TRIDENT ground drilling rig, and an MSolo mass spectrometer to analyze organic and inorganic compounds. Additionally, it will deploy a Nokia 4G transmitter, potentially establishing the first cellular communication station on the Moon.

This mission marks a significant step in lunar exploration, laying the groundwork for sustained scientific research and future commercial ventures. The establishment of a 4G network could revolutionize real-time data transmission, enhancing communication for upcoming lunar missions.