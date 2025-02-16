Olli wins 75th Sanremo Music Festival in Italy

16 February 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

The 23-year-old musician Olli emerged as the winner of the 75th Sanremo Music Festival, held in Italy, Azernews reports.

A total of 29 participants competed in the prestigious contest, with voting determining the five finalists.

The festival, themed "Together," took place from February 11 to 15 at the iconic Ariston Theater and was broadcast live on the Italian TV channel Rai.

The final drew an impressive 13.4 million viewers. Sanremo, renowned as the world's longest-running national television music competition, continues to be a key event in the global music scene.