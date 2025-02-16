Putin and Trump’s telephone conversation signals shift toward dialogue and peace

16 February 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

A recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump marks a significant signal that both countries are shifting toward resolving existing issues through dialogue.

Azernews reports that Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, emphasized that this change represents a move from previous confrontational rhetoric to a focus on peace.

"We resolve problems through dialogue, not war," Peskov stated, contrasting the current approach with the previous administration’s stance of "war to the end." He added that this new position should appeal to any rational state or individual.