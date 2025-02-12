Apple renames Gulf of Mexico on its maps in USA

12 February 2025 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American technology corporation Apple, following Google’s lead, changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "American Gulf" on its maps for users in the United States, in line with a decree issued by President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

This change pertains to the Maps application (referred to as "Карты" in the Russian version), which is pre-installed on most Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple has renamed the bay only for users in the United States so far, but plans to roll out the changes globally in the near future, according to reports.

Shortly after his inauguration in late January, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf." The rationale behind the decision, as stated by the White House, was the bay’s status as the "largest bay in the world" and its "key importance" to the U.S. economy. In his decree, Trump argued that the new name is "in recognition of this thriving economic source and its critical importance to the economy" of the United States.

However, the United Nations issued a statement asserting that the renaming of geographical locations is not within the jurisdiction of any single country. According to the UN, such decisions should follow international protocols and involve global consultation. The move has sparked debate regarding national sovereignty, regional identity, and the role of international organizations in such matters.