China creates group of experts to protect Earth from asteroid threat

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has begun forming a team of experts to address the threats posed by asteroids and other celestial bodies, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the group's primary objective is to study and monitor asteroids, as well as develop early warning systems for potential asteroid impacts. Li Mingtao, a scientist at the National Space Science Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, stated that China has made significant progress in asteroid defense efforts.

"In the future, we should not only enhance the configuration and performance of our equipment, but also establish a dedicated team of experts specializing in asteroid protection. We aim to contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to ensure the safety of Earth," Li Mingtao remarked.

The publication also highlighted that the formation of this expert group is partly due to the recent discovery of a large asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in seven years. On February 7, the European Space Agency (ESA) updated its forecast for asteroid YR4, raising its likelihood of a collision with our planet in 2032. As a result, this asteroid has been placed at the top of the list of space threats to Earth.

This announcement reflects a growing global recognition of the importance of planetary defense. While NASA and other space agencies have been studying asteroid impacts for years, China’s increasing focus on this issue underscores the urgency of international collaboration in safeguarding the Earth from cosmic hazards. Interestingly, China's space ambitions include the development of cutting-edge technologies such as asteroid deflection methods, which could one day prevent a catastrophic impact, echoing efforts from other nations that are similarly working on asteroid mitigation strategies.