Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić faces car incident

9 February 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić faced a car incident while traveling in his official vehicle, Azernews reports.

On February 8, Aleksandar Vučić was on his way to the village of Mokrin in the north of the country when the incident occurred, resulting in the car's tire coming apart. The tire burst while the car was in motion, rendering it unusable and separating from the rim. No injuries were reported, and Aleksandar Vučić transferred to another vehicle to continue his journey.

The Serbian President stated that this is not an issue to be exaggerated: "After visiting the village of Melenci and before the large rally in Kikinda, I was on my way to the village of Mokrin in my car. I will explain it to you in a few sentences. Did the car's tire explode, or did it become unusable with all its layers? The competent authorities will determine this."

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident.