Foreign Ministers of US, Japan and South Korea discuss security issues

7 February 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, and South Korea will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which is likely to take place on February 14, Azernews reports.

Japan plans to use the meeting to address the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as to emphasize the importance of multilateral cooperation mechanisms.

The United States, on the other hand, will focus on strengthening partnerships with its allies in Asia.

The talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will take place against the backdrop of a recent meeting of Quad representatives (USA, Japan, India, and Australia), where stability in the Indo-Pacific region was also discussed.

This trilateral meeting marks a significant step in deepening cooperation between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, especially as tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, notably with North Korea and China, continue to rise. The abduction issue remains a deeply emotional topic for Japan and a longstanding source of tension with North Korea, and this meeting could potentially offer new avenues for addressing this unresolved matter.

The U.S. is keen on reinforcing its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, a critical strategy as it aims to counterbalance China’s growing influence. As the Quad group continues to evolve, the strengthening of these trilateral ties among the U.S., Japan, and South Korea reflects a shared commitment to regional stability, security, and democratic values.