Azernews.Az

Thursday February 6 2025

Commerzbank CEO says EU needs Bank M&A, but banking union first

6 February 2025 19:06 (UTC+04:00)
Commerzbank CEO says EU needs Bank M&A, but banking union first

Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp said Europe needs bigger banks, but deals to create them will only make sense if regulatory barriers between countries are broken down first, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more