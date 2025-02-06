Turkish political party leader hospitalised due to health issue

6 February 2025 00:28 (UTC+04:00)

No official statement was made about the cancellation decision that aroused curiosity in Ankara, but it was said that the MHP leader had health problems.

The preliminary report says that MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who did not hold a group meeting this week, had a flu infection.

Turkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has been hospitalised due to his health problems, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

