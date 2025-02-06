Turkish political party leader hospitalised due to health issue
Turkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has been hospitalised due to his health problems, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media outlets.
The preliminary report says that MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who did not hold a group meeting this week, had a flu infection.
MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli cancelled his party's group meeting yesterday.
No official statement was made about the cancellation decision that aroused curiosity in Ankara, but it was said that the MHP leader had health problems.
