Lithuania and Latvia think about building new energy cable with Germany

4 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Lithuania and Latvia are considering the possibility of laying an underwater power cable to Germany in response to their expected exit from the BRELL energy ring (which includes Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), Azernews reports.

"It is currently planned to increase the capacity of electricity lines between Latvia and Lithuania. The power grid operators of the Baltic States and Germany are discussing the possibility of constructing an underwater cable to Germany," said a source.

The Ministry of Energy confirmed that a cost-benefit analysis will be conducted in the near future to assess the feasibility of the project.

The exact location of the cable construction has not yet been determined, but the area along the border between Lithuania and Latvia is being considered. It remains unclear how much this new connection will cost Lithuania.

The agreement on the parallel operation of the BRELL power systems is set to expire on February 7, 2025. The following day, on February 8, the Baltic States plan to disconnect from the BRELL ring and conduct a joint test of isolated operation, with no return to the old system afterward. The electrical systems of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are expected to join the synchronous zone of continental Europe on February 9.

In preparation for this transition, residents of Lithuania have been advised to consider purchasing solar panels or stocking up on batteries to avoid potential spikes in electricity prices once the country leaves the BRELL energy ring.

An interesting aspect of this transition is how it highlights the Baltic States' growing independence from Russia's energy network and their increasing integration with the European energy market. It’s a significant step in the region's energy security and a move toward greater resilience in the face of geopolitical uncertainty.