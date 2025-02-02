Retaliatory measures in response to US tariffs, says Mexican leader

2 February 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the country will implement "tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico’s interests” as part of the country's "plan B" in response to United States President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on Mexican imports, Azernews reports.

"We categorically reject the slander made by the White House against the Government of Mexico regarding alleged alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any interventionist intentions in our territory," Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X, adding that "if such an alliance exists anywhere, it is in the arms depots of the United States, which sell high-powered weapons to these criminal groups, as demonstrated by the US Department of Justice in January of this year." Additionally she stated that she had "instructed the Secretary of Economy to implement Plan B, which we have been working on, including tariff and non-tariff measures to defend Mexico’s interests."

Earlier, the White House stated, in a post on X, that the US tariffs on Mexico were meant to pressure the country to cooperate with the United States in the fight against drugs.