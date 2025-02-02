Russian president Putin believes Trump will 'restore order' quickly

2 February 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will swiftly "restore order" due to his character and determination, Azernews reports.

"I assure you: Trump, with his character and perseverance," will put things in order "quite quickly," Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, claiming that European elites would adapt to Trump's leadership.

He suggested European leaders, who had closer ties with the previous US administration, would ultimately align with Trump's policies. Putin's remarks come amid shifting geopolitical dynamics as Trump begins his new term.

Putin also said that European elites are struggling to adjust to Donald Trump's victory after actively opposing him during the US election.

Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin claimed that Europe preferred former President Joe Biden and now finds itself uncertain about how to engage with the new administration. "They fought against him, they interfered in the US political process, and then were confused when he won," Putin said, arguing that modern European leaders lack the independence to defend their own interests, unlike figures such as Charles de Gaulle or Helmut Kohl.

Putin's remarks come at a very sensitive moment between Washington and Brussels after the US president vowed to 'absolutely' impose tariffs on the EU because of what he described as unfair trade practices.