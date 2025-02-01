Over 250 hotels in Istanbul to close after safety violations identified

1 February 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of inspections following the tragedy at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkiye, more than 250 hotels in Istanbul will be closed, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

Inspections were conducted in 12 prefectures, revealing violations such as the lack of operating licenses and issues related to fire safety.

A total of 253 hotels were found to be in violation, with 64 located in the Beyoglu district on Istanbul’s European side.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul announced that all hotels identified with violations will be closed and sealed by February 3 at the latest. Istanbul is home to approximately 3,000 hotels.

Additionally, 50 hotels in Antalya were sealed during the inspections.