Microsoft investigating ongoing issue disrupting access to Microsoft 365 Services and Admin Tasks

31 January 2025 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft is currently monitoring an issue that has affected users and administrators, preventing them from accessing certain Microsoft 365 services and performing administrative tasks, Azernews reports.

Thousands of users have reported being unable to log in or use Microsoft 365 services. This disruption has also impacted administrators' ability to manage services.

"Additional information can be found on the website https://status.microsoft.com," the company stated in its latest update.

According to Microsoft, the issue is related to the SharePoint Online service, which includes SharePoint Online search, website and file access, Exchange Online services, and Microsoft 365 administration tools.

The company categorized the incident as a "critical service issue," which has had a noticeable impact on users. Microsoft clarified that some users had already attempted to troubleshoot the issue but were unsuccessful. However, the company’s latest update indicated that only administrators were affected by this particular issue.

"We discovered a recent configuration change that contained an error, preventing certain requests from completing properly," Microsoft explained. "We reversed this change, and after extended monitoring, we have confirmed that the issue has been resolved for all users."

This incident follows previous disruptions, such as one in December 2018, when Microsoft 365 faced access issues related to Office web applications, which resulted in error messages and service deactivation notices for users.

Earlier this year, Microsoft also encountered problems with the International Automobile Inspectorate (MFA), which further disrupted its operations in certain regions.

Despite these setbacks, Microsoft remains a leading provider of productivity tools globally, with services including Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Purview, Copilot, and both web and desktop versions of Outlook. The company continues to offer these services to millions of users worldwide, although these occasional disruptions highlight the challenges of managing such a vast and complex ecosystem.