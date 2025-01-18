US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

18 January 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

The US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that will ban TikTok in the United States, potentially denying the video-sharing app to 170 million users in two days, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

In a major defeat for TikTok, the court ruled that the law does not violate free speech rights and that the US government had demonstrated legitimate national security concerns about a Chinese company owning the app.

The Supreme Court last week heard arguments from the company, ByteDance, that the law should be stopped because it was a violation of free speech.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the justices said.

"But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary," they concluded.

With that decision, Sunday's ban effectively stands even if lawmakers and officials across the political spectrum were calling for some sort of delay.

Congress overwhelmingly passed a law last year forcing ByteDance to either sell the platform or close it in the United States by January 19. The law was an answer to widespread belief in Washington that the highly popular app could be used by China for spying or propaganda.

White House officials on Friday told US media that they would not enforce the ban and leave it up to President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office a day later.

Trump said that he discussed TikTok in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump's incoming national security advisor Mike Waltz said the administration would put in place measures "to keep TikTok from going dark."

"The legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table," he said. "Essentially that buys president Trump time to keep TikTok going."

"It's been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America first message out," he added.