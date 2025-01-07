SpaceX launches another group of Starlink Internet satellites into orbit

7 January 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Tuesday, Moscow time, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle successfully deployed a batch of 24 mini-satellites into orbit to replenish the Starlink system’s global internet coverage constellation, Azernews reports.

"The deployment of 24 Starlink satellites has been confirmed," the report stated.

The rocket was launched from the 40th launch complex at the U.S. Space Force base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday at 15:43 Eastern Time (00:43 Baku time). About an hour later, the satellites separated from the second stage of the rocket and entered orbit.

As part of the mission, the first reusable stage of the launch vehicle, which had previously been used for the 17th time, successfully performed a controlled vertical landing on the offshore platform "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean after separation.

This successful launch and recovery are part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to revolutionize space travel by reusing rocket stages, significantly reducing the cost of space missions.

The addition of 24 satellites expands the Starlink network, which aims to provide high-speed internet access to underserved and remote areas around the world.