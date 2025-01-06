Journalists name most likely thickness of ultrathin iPhone 17 Air

6 January 2025 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a game-changer in terms of design, with an ultra-thin profile of just 6.25 mm, according to MacRumors, citing the South Korean news portal Sisa Journal, Azernews reports.

If confirmed, the iPhone 17 Air will become the thinnest iPhone in history, surpassing the iPhone 6's 6.9 mm thickness. At 6.25 mm, it would be 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Some sources even suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 6 mm, or even 5 mm.

The price for the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be in the same range as the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 in the U.S. The Air model is rumored to replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

While the specific details of the iPhone 17 Air's features remain speculative, there is consensus on several aspects. The device is likely to have a 6.6-inch display, the new A19 chip, Apple's Dynamic Island notch, a single rear camera, and support for 5G connectivity via Apple's proprietary modem. Additionally, it may come with 8 GB of RAM to enhance its AI capabilities. However, to achieve such a slim form factor, there may be certain compromises compared to the Pro models.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 17 lineup in September, with the iPhone 17 Air likely to draw significant attention due to its ultra-thin design and new features. The introduction of this model could set a new standard for smartphone design, making the iPhone 17 Air an exciting prospect for Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike.