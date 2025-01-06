Italy discusses government communications contract with SpaceX

6 January 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Italy is currently negotiating with Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, for a contract to provide the Italian government with secure communications, Azernews reports.

The parties are discussing a five-year contract valued at $1.6 billion. While a final decision has not yet been reached, the agreement has already received approval from Italy's intelligence services and the Ministry of Defense.

The newspaper notes that earlier negotiations had stalled until recently. Progress resumed following a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, SpaceX would supply the Italian government with encrypted telephone and internet services. The deal also includes providing communications support for the Italian military in the Mediterranean, as well as offering direct connectivity via SpaceX satellites in the event of emergencies such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters.

This contract would further strengthen Italy’s ties with SpaceX, building on the company's reputation for providing cutting-edge satellite communication services. Additionally, it reflects the increasing reliance on private companies like SpaceX for national security and defense infrastructure, a trend that has been gaining momentum in many countries. The potential deal highlights the growing role of satellite-based technology in modernizing military and government communications, making them more resilient to both cyber and physical threats.