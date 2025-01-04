South Korea to finalize cockpit recording, send flight data to US

4 January 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea's Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Ministry confirmed Saturday that the accident investigation committee, in charge of the Jeju Air flight 2216 crash, salvaged one engine yesterday and plans to recover the remaining engines, tail wing, and landing gear today, Azernews reports.

In addition, the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) transcript is expected to be finalized today, while the flight data recorder (FDR) is being transported to the US for analysis, accompanied by two investigators.

Jeju Air flight 2216 crashed on December 29 after belly-landing at Muan Airport in South Korea.

The Boeing 737, carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand, slammed into a concrete barrier after landing. The accident resulted in 179 deaths.