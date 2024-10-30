Tourists in UAE face jail time for crossing road at unspecified location

30 October 2024 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In March 2025, a new law on traffic rules will be launched in the UAE. He will toughen penalties for pedestrians, according to the publication russianemirates, Azernews reports.

The new regulation prohibits crossing roads with a speed limit of more than 80 km/h in unidentified places. Violators can expect imprisonment for a period of 3 months or more. In addition, this offense will be fined at least 10 thousand dirhams. At the same time, it does not matter whether the offense led to an accident or not.

The pedestrian's responsibility will also occur if an accident occurred as a result of crossing any road in the wrong place or non-compliance with the traffic light signal. The violator will be punished with a fine in the amount of 5 to 10 thousand dirhams, and imprisonment is also possible.

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates hope that the new measures will increase the culture of pedestrian behavior, which will help reduce accidents on the roads. The media quoted the founder of MA-Traffic Consulting, the former head of the Dubai police Department, Mustafa al-Daha.

He is confident that tougher penalties will deter violators. A former policeman gives an example: after foreign truck drivers were deported to their homeland in the UAE for running a red light, the number of violations on their part decreased sharply.

----

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!