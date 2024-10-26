Planes have collided, resulting in fatalities in Australia

26 October 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

In Oakdale, located 80 km southwest of Sydney, a collision between two light aircraft in the air has resulted in the deaths of three people, Azernews reports.

This information was provided by the New South Wales police department.

"Police officers are currently working at the scene, and access to the area where the accident occurred has been restricted," the report states.

The causes and circumstances of the incident will be investigated.

