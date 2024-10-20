Brazilian President's cancellation of his visit to BRICS summit disclosed

20 October 2024 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Brazilian President's office has provided details of what led to the cancellation of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's trip to the BRICS summit in Kazan.

According to BBC, Lula was supposed to fly to the summit as early as Sunday afternoon local time (the summit starts Tuesday). But he fell at his residence and injured his head in the back of his head. He was examined by doctors at the hospital, who decided not to hospitalize the president.

The message was accompanied by a certificate from the hospital stating that the 78-year-old president is fit to carry out his duties, but he is advised to temporarily avoid long-distance air travel.

