Ukraine requests electricity imports from five countries amid power shortages

20 October 2024 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine has requested electricity imports from five neighboring countries to address ongoing power shortages, according to a statement from Ukrenergo on Telegram, Azernews informs.

"Imports will be conducted throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova, with a total volume of 5,000 MWh per hour and a peak capacity of up to 1,290 MW during certain hours," the company announced.

Ukrenergo also appealed to citizens to conserve electricity and avoid using powerful household appliances simultaneously.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the nation has lost significant energy generation capacity since the spring. Several critical facilities, including the Kaniv HPP, Dnieper HPP, and Zmiyiv TPP, have sustained damage, while the Trypilska TPP, the largest power plant in the Kyiv region, was destroyed.

