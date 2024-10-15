Israeli PM rescued as warning signal sounded for possible rocket attack

15 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening was taken to a safe, fortified area in a hospital in northern Israel as air raid sirens were sounded over a possible rocket attack from Lebanon, according to Anadolu Agency.

When the sirens went off, Netanyahu was in Hillel Yaffe Hospital in the city of Hadera visiting Israeli soldiers treated who were injured on Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four soldiers and left dozens of others injured, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

After the sirens sounded, his security took him to a fortified area of the hospital, KAN added.

KAN noted that 41 soldiers injured by the Hezbollah drone attacks are being treated in hospitals in northern Israel, including six in serious condition,

Following the attack, Israel, including Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, vowed to retaliate against Hezbollah and Lebanon.

---

